Ramanaidu trolls Jagan and Co.

Published on June 15, 2025 by nymisha

Ramanaidu trolls Jagan and Co.

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister and Palakollu MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu is a relieved man now. The YSR Congress party leaders including former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy used to taunt the ruling NDA government over the delay in roll out of the flagship ‘Talliki Vandanam scheme”, which was one of the six promises made before elections, using an old video of Ramanaidu in which he was seen promising that each and every kid in a family would be eligible for this scheme once they are voted to power. Ramanaidu’s video went viral during the election campaign and caught the attention of everyone.

In the last one year, ever since the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu came to power, YSR Congress party supporters and leaders used to imitate Ramanaidu and slam the government for failing to deliver the scheme. In one of his media interactions after losing power, Jagan Mohan Reddy also teased in the exact tone how Ramanaidu said to a family during his door to door campaign. This ultimately turned into a weapon of criticism for the YSRCP supporters.

Now that Naidu’s government fulfilled the promise by transferring money into the accounts of beneficiaries, it is time for Ramanaidu to pay back the YSRCP leaders in the same coin. He posted a meme video on his social media platform and indirectly slapped Jagan Mohan Reddy and his supporters in his style. The video starts with Jagan and his leaders referring to Ramanaidu’s words at the time of election campaign. This leads to a cinema scene from Mahesh Babu’s Businessman when the hero slaps his friend Brahmaji. Then, the video has a series of beneficiaries claiming the credit of money for all their kids.

With the roll out of Talliki Vandanam scheme, the government of NDA has fulfilled another key promise in ‘Super Six’. This is a major setback for Jagan’s comeback plans as Chandrababu Naidu appears to balance both welfare and development this time.

