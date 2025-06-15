Kavitha’s leadership training program suffers from trust deficit

BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched innovative leadership training program on Sunday. She aims to train youth and women in politics and social issues with an intention to turn them to political leaders. To drive the message clearly, she has named the program as ‘Leader’.

To be fair to Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the initiative taken up by her is very good one and useful to the society. It can open doors for youth and aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds to get into politics. But the only serious problem is, the trust deficit the program suffers due to Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s track record and image.

“Many youth want to get into politics but don’t know what are the responsibilities and role of politicians in our society. Also youth fear that they may not succeed, as they do not have background or financial resources. The ‘Leader’ program addresses these issues. We will train youth and women interested in politics and turn them into political leaders,” said MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha speaking after launching the program.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha highlighted on the occasion, how youth have always played a key role in bringing change in India. She reminded how youth have fought against Indira Gandhi during Emergency, under the leadership of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

Here is where the jinx is. To inspire and guide youth to become leaders, a clean leader like Jayaprakash Narayan is needed. The life and work of the leader comes into examination, when he/she takes up the job of grooming next generation. Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s background and image are clear redflags here.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha is a nepokid and rose in politics solely through her father KCR’s patronage. Moreover, she has been allegedly involved in many moneymaking deals using her political power and even went to jail in infamous liquor scam case. She is considered one of the most corrupt leaders in present day politics. Will such a leader inspire next generation to come up with corruption-free politics? That’s the malady of Indian politics.