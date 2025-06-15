NTR keeps the buzz alive amid rumours

From the last couple days, there have been numerous speculations about the sequel to NTR’s pan-India action drama Devara. When director Koratala Siva announced that Devara will be made in two parts, fans expected that the sequel will immediately follow after the release of first part. However, there has been no update so far even after these many months since the release of the first part.

Meanwhile, NTR shifted his focus towards War 2 and also announced a film with Prashanth Neel. Recently, he agreed to do a mythological drama with Trivikram Srinivas. Also, a film with Nelson Dilip Kumar is on the cards. So, NTR’s schedule is jam-packed until 2028. This has led to uncertainty on when he will shoot for Devara 2. Many felt that the chances for the sequel to materialize are very slim at this moment.

Amid this backdrop, NTR seems to have decided to keep the buzz on Devara 2 alive. This Sunday morning, NTR posted birthday wishes to his director Koratala Siva and said he can’t wait to ride the wave once again.

He posted a picture from the sets of Devara and posted “Happy Birthday Siva…

A filmmaker who speaks through silence and strength. Wishing you many more stories that inspire and moments that live on with us. Can’t wait 2 ride the wave once again”.

Though there is no clarity on when he will start the shooting, it seems like NTR is keen on bringing the sequel to his fans. Reports suggest that Koratala has already worked on the script and completed the dialogue version. He is waiting for NTR’s availability to commence the shoot. The first part managed to overcome mixed reviews and collected good numbers in many territories.