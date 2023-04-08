Ravanasura Day1 Wordwide Collections – Decent in AP/TS

Ravanasura has a decent opening in the Telugu States though outside the film is below par. It has collected a gross of 7.9 Cr Worldwide and 4.5 Cr (excluding GST). Despite of holiday, the film couldn’t beat Raviteja’s earlier film Dhamaka on the opening day. Collections in the Rest of India and the overseas markets are very poor. The theatrical rights of the film are valued at 22.5 cr and the film needs a very strong run to break even from here.

Area Day1 Wordwide Collections Nizam 1.65 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 0.61 Cr UA 0.65 Cr (including GST) Guntur 0.40 Cr (including GST) East 0.37 Cr Krishna 0.27 Cr (including GST) West 0.25 Cr Nellore 0.15 Cr AP/TS 4.35 Cr (3.95 Cr excluding GST) ROI 0.25 Cr OS 0.25 Cr Worldwide Share 4.85 Cr (4.45 Cr excluding GST) Worldwide Gross 7.9 Cr Pre-Release Business 22.5 Cr