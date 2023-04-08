Tollywood young actors shocking Filmmakers

With the digital market blooming up for stars and the promising actors, several Tollywood actors have hiked their fees for their upcoming projects. After one successful film, young Tollywood actors are taking multiple advances even before the projects are getting materialized. Actors like Vishwak Sen, Naveen Polishetty and Siddhu Jonnalagadda have signed multiple films. Vishwak Sen and Siddhu are charging Rs 5-6 crores per film which is high. The makers will make profits only if these films end up as super hits in theatres. Vishwak Sen lost big money on Das Ka Dhamki which was produced by his home banner. He also released the film on his own.

After delivering a series of flops, Kiran Abbavaram is in demand. He has more than half a dozen projects signed and some of them are in shooting mode. He has three more releases this year. With the digital rates creeping up, the actors are demanding big numbers and the producers are bowing to their demands without opposing their high paycheques. Most of the filmmakers are in shock with the demands of the actors. Some others are not hesitant to pay high amounts for the actors. They are just desperate of doing films without calculating the market potential of the actor.