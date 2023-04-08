A Special Action Poster From Akhil’s Agent

Akhil Akkineni and director Surender Reddy are coming together with a wild action entertainer Agent. The film where Akhil will be seen as a spy is all set for a grand release on April 28th.

Akhil celebrates his birthday today. Wishing him on the occasion, the makers of Agent unveiled a special action poster. Akhil is in action and is seen jumping from a house. Though it’s an action sequence, Akhil looks fashionable in trendy attire.

Surender Reddy is presenting Akhil in a completely modish avatar. The movie will see Akhil performing some breath-taking stunts. Sakshi Vaidya will be seen as his love interest, while Mammootty played a vital role.

AK Entertainments is bankrolling the project that has music by Hip Hop Tamizha.