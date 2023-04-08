Exclusive: Prashanth Neel’s Interesting Attempt

Kannada director Prashanth Neel shot fame with the franchise of KGF. The films brought nationwide recognition for the talented director and he is now focused on Salaar featuring Prabhas in the lead role. He is associated with Hombale Films for Salaar and he is also working with them for several new projects. Prashanth Neel penned a script and the film is directed by his associate. Adarsh Balakrishna is playing the lead role in this interesting attempt.

Prashanth Neel penned the story and screenplay for this film. The film too is a pan-Indian attempt and it is produced by Hombale Films. The film is a women-centric film and the makers are considering Deepika Padukone for the lead role. An official announcement about the film will be made once the leading lady is finalized. The film releases next year and the first schedule of the film is wrapped up in Ramoji Film City recently.