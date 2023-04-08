Mythri Movie Makers Trolled Badly

Mythri Movie Makers is one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema. They are busy with films featuring Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, NTR and Ram Charan. They have signed the biggest stars like Salman Khan and Vijay. Apart from these, Mythri Movie Makers is also producing small and medium-budget films. Kiran Abbavaram’s Meter came from the production house and it released yesterday. The film is racing towards the biggest disaster in the career of Kiran Abbavaram. The production house is badly trolled for backing a film like Meter.

Right from the content to the narration, Meter offers nothing much. The distributors will struggle to recover the digital expenses spent on the film. The night shows on the first day are canceled in some of the regions due to the lack of the audience. Kiran Abbavaram too is trolled for picking up stale subjects that are outdated and offer nothing. Having a strong lineup of films, Mythri Movie Makers should rethink before locking films like Meter.