Real Challenges for NTR30

Young Tiger NTR is all set to commence the shoot of his 30th film next month and the film is a pan-Indian project. Koratala Siva will direct the film after a massive debacle like Acharya. NTR suggested several changes because of which the shoot got delayed. Koratala Siva has to bounce back at any cost with this film and making a comeback with a pan-Indian attempt is not easier. There would be huge expectations as the film is NTR’s next after RRR. The entire nation would be waiting for this film.

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and she is making her debut in Tollywood with this film. She rejected a series of South Indian films in the recent years. The film is also planned on a massive budget and several Hollywood technicians are working on the film. NTR30 is announced for Summer 2024 release and the actor sports a stylish look in this thrilling action ride.