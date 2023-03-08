Pawan Kalyan to juggle between Three Films

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film was announced for summer release this year. Pawan Kalyan launched three new films and the actor is keen to work on them without breaks. He commenced the shoot of Vinodhaya Sitham remake in the direction of Samuthirakani and he would complete the shoot at the earliest. Pawan will also start shooting for Harish Shankar’s film from April 5th in Hyderabad and the actor allocated ten days for the film.

As per the update, Pawan Kalyan will spend busy time and he would juggle between the sets of three films in the next two months. For now, there is no clarity about when Pawan Kalyan will join the sets of Sujeeth’s action thriller. He is keen to complete the shoots of all these films before he gets busy in politics.