Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has sent out a clear warning on political accountability. Speaking at the Ideas of India 2026 summit in Mumbai, he said it will soon become evident whether former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy finds a place in what he described as the “Red Book.”

Lokesh explained that the Red Book contains the names of those who allegedly misused power between 2019 and 2024. He said individuals who filed false cases against TDP workers, harassed citizens, or encouraged political vendetta will face consequences. He made it clear that those who violated the law or misused authority cannot expect protection.

The minister also addressed the Tirumala laddu controversy. He stated that large scale adulteration occurred during the previous government’s tenure and that chemical substances were reportedly used. As a representative of Andhra Pradesh, he offered an apology to Hindus across the world for what he termed a serious lapse. He added that based on the SIT findings, no individual including the former TTD Chairman would be above the law.

Lokesh said the purpose of the Red Book is not revenge but accountability. He stressed that governance must operate within constitutional limits and that misuse of power damages democratic institutions.

Reaffirming the current government’s approach, he said Andhra Pradesh is committed to transparent administration, rule of law and institutional reforms. According to Lokesh, strict action today will ensure that no future government repeats such excesses.