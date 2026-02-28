x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
View all stories
Home > Politics

Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh

Published on February 28, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game
image
Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans

Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has sent out a clear warning on political accountability. Speaking at the Ideas of India 2026 summit in Mumbai, he said it will soon become evident whether former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy finds a place in what he described as the “Red Book.”

Lokesh explained that the Red Book contains the names of those who allegedly misused power between 2019 and 2024. He said individuals who filed false cases against TDP workers, harassed citizens, or encouraged political vendetta will face consequences. He made it clear that those who violated the law or misused authority cannot expect protection.

The minister also addressed the Tirumala laddu controversy. He stated that large scale adulteration occurred during the previous government’s tenure and that chemical substances were reportedly used. As a representative of Andhra Pradesh, he offered an apology to Hindus across the world for what he termed a serious lapse. He added that based on the SIT findings, no individual including the former TTD Chairman would be above the law.

Lokesh said the purpose of the Red Book is not revenge but accountability. He stressed that governance must operate within constitutional limits and that misuse of power damages democratic institutions.

Reaffirming the current government’s approach, he said Andhra Pradesh is committed to transparent administration, rule of law and institutional reforms. According to Lokesh, strict action today will ensure that no future government repeats such excesses.

Next Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game Previous CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
else

TRENDING

image
Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans

Latest

image
Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game
image
Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans

Most Read

image
Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Formula E Case : IAS Officer Arvind Kumar Suspended !

Related Articles

SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly