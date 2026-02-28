x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game

Published on February 28, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika beautiful love as Ranabaali & Jayamma
image
Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game
image
Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM

Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game

ETV Win’s third anniversary marks a remarkable chapter in its journey as a leading force in the regional OTT landscape. Since its launch, the platform has focused on delivering meaningful Telugu content while constantly expanding its creative and technological capabilities. Today, it stands as India’s only regional streaming service known for offering continuous original blockbusters.

This past year was especially important, with a series of well-received originals such as Little Hearts, Raju Weds Rambhai, Anaganaga, Constable Kanakam and AIR. These projects strengthened ETV Win’s position as a trusted hub for Telugu storytelling that appeals to both younger and older viewers.

In its mission to enhance user experience, ETV Win has introduced a fully redesigned interface. The updated UI brings smoother navigation, smarter content discovery and a visually engaging layout across all devices. Multilingual support is also being expanded, helping Telugu narratives travel beyond language barriers to audiences across India and abroad. The addition of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos further lifts the overall experience with superior picture quality and theatre-like sound.

For the years 2026 and 2027, the platform has announced an ambitious lineup featuring 16 theatrical releases and two original web series. The slate includes performances by noted actors like Ramya Krishnan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aadi Sai Kumar, JD Chakravarti, Sumanth and Sandeep Saroj, while also highlighting fresh directors and technicians poised to shape the next era of Telugu content creation.

With enriching stories, advanced streaming technology and a powerful upcoming slate, the platform is ready to deliver even bigger and more immersive entertainment experiences in the years ahead.

Next Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika beautiful love as Ranabaali & Jayamma Previous Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika beautiful love as Ranabaali & Jayamma
image
Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM

Latest

image
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika beautiful love as Ranabaali & Jayamma
image
Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game
image
Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM

Most Read

image
Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Formula E Case : IAS Officer Arvind Kumar Suspended !

Related Articles

SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly