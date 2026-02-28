Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game

ETV Win’s third anniversary marks a remarkable chapter in its journey as a leading force in the regional OTT landscape. Since its launch, the platform has focused on delivering meaningful Telugu content while constantly expanding its creative and technological capabilities. Today, it stands as India’s only regional streaming service known for offering continuous original blockbusters.

This past year was especially important, with a series of well-received originals such as Little Hearts, Raju Weds Rambhai, Anaganaga, Constable Kanakam and AIR. These projects strengthened ETV Win’s position as a trusted hub for Telugu storytelling that appeals to both younger and older viewers.

In its mission to enhance user experience, ETV Win has introduced a fully redesigned interface. The updated UI brings smoother navigation, smarter content discovery and a visually engaging layout across all devices. Multilingual support is also being expanded, helping Telugu narratives travel beyond language barriers to audiences across India and abroad. The addition of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos further lifts the overall experience with superior picture quality and theatre-like sound.

For the years 2026 and 2027, the platform has announced an ambitious lineup featuring 16 theatrical releases and two original web series. The slate includes performances by noted actors like Ramya Krishnan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aadi Sai Kumar, JD Chakravarti, Sumanth and Sandeep Saroj, while also highlighting fresh directors and technicians poised to shape the next era of Telugu content creation.

With enriching stories, advanced streaming technology and a powerful upcoming slate, the platform is ready to deliver even bigger and more immersive entertainment experiences in the years ahead.