Regional Films dominating Pan-Indian Drama

On the name of pan-Indian films, the producers are investing big for the lead actors. The bets are big and the results too will be extraordinary if the film pays well. But there are a lot of factors for a pan-Indian film to reach all the corners of the country. The makers have to spend big money on the promotions and the release of the film in other languages. The actors will allocate dates for the promotions and it would be a hectic job to promote the film in all the languages.

Regional films are dominating pan-Indian films and the results are completely based on the content. Considering Sankranthi 2026, pan-Indian film Raja Saab fell short of expectations because of the poor word of mouth. The film was rejected badly and it opened on a poor note in North India where Prabhas’ films opened on a strong note. Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened in Telugu states and the film crossed Raja Saab by a huge margin. Hindi film Dhurandhar did not release in any regional language except Hindi.

The film performed exceptionally well across the globe. Dhurandhar minted big money irrespective of the language and it was released as a Hindi film and it was not a pan-Indian attempt. In the name of pan-Indian release, big-budgets are wasted. The actors have to be extra cautious and they have to assess which film is a regional one which would end up as a pan-Indian film. The trend is slowly changing back to regional cinema.