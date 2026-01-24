x
Home > Movie News

OSSS Offers Authentic Godavari Trip

Published on January 24, 2026 by swathy

OSSS Offers Authentic Godavari Trip

Films rooted in everyday life- blending genuine family emotions, relatable conflicts, and light-hearted humor- often strike a chord with audiences and emerge as bona fide hits. The upcoming Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi fits this mold perfectly, promising a wholesome entertainer that feels like a breath of fresh air from the Godavari region.

Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba shine as the lead pair in this heartfelt rom-com, with the trailer’s unveiling yesterday sparking massive buzz. Packed with the right mix of witty banter, tender moments, and emotional depth, it has the internet abuzz, hinting at an unforgettable and authentic Godavari trip that captures the region’s rustic charm and vibrant spirit.

At its core, OSSS follows a young married couple navigating the highs and lows of their relationship. The husband starts off overly dominating, but his wife, fed up with his ways, decides to rebel in the most entertaining fashion. Set against the lush, idyllic backdrops of the Godavari districts- think serene riverbanks, traditional villages, and positive vibes- the film infuses every frame with authentic flavor, elevating the fun quotient and making the conflicts feel real and endearing.

From the trailer alone, the visuals pop with heartwarming authenticity- sweeping shots of Godavari landscapes, natural performances, and a narrative that balances laughs with genuine feels. Directed by A R Sajeev and produced by S Originals and Movie Verse Studios, this movie is all set for a release on January 30th.

Gear up to witness a feel-good ride that celebrates love, rebellion, and the magic of Godavari.

