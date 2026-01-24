x
Exclusive: OTT Details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Published on January 24, 2026 by sankar

Exclusive: OTT Details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Raja Saab featuring Prabhas is heading towards a massive debacle in Telugu cinema. The film was rejected badly in the Telugu states and the film did open on a decent note in Hindi and other languages. This is a huge shock for the makers. With a decline in the OTT deals and heaping up interests, People Media Factory is expected to incur huge losses through the film. The makers have closed the OTT deal with Jio Plus Hotstar. Raja Saab got the least ever digital deal of Prabhas in the recent years. The makers have sold the digital rights of the film for Rs 80 crores including all the languages.

After grossing over Rs 200 crores (in all the languages), Jio Hotstar agreed to pay Rs 10 crores for every Rs 100 crores grossed in theatres. If the film collects Rs 300 crores more after the first Rs 200 crore, Jio agreed to pay Rs 30 crores. The makers were very confident about the film’s theatrical performance and they signed the deal. People Media Factory will now pocket just Rs 80 crores through the digital rights and this is quite less when compared to their big investment on Raja Saab.

Prabhas promised to stand with the production house. He promised to offer the Telugu theatrical rights of Spirit and he also promised a film for People Media Factory.

