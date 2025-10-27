Rishab Shetty prioritizes Telugu Films

Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty emerged as one of the biggest stars of the country after Kantara success. The second installment titled Kantara: Chapter 1 was released and the film emerged as one of the biggest pan-Indian hits of the year. Rishab Shetty is on a break after he worked without breaks for Kantara. He has several films lined up but the actor is said to have taken Telugu films as his priority among the next bunch of films that he signed.

He will be seen in Jai Hanuman that will be directed by Prasanth Varma. The discussions about the shoot, script and the schedules will start from November. Rishab Shetty asked Prasanth Varma to complete his portions in four months in quick schedules. Soon after this, Rishab Shetty will take up a periodic drama that is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Ashwin Gangaraju is the director and the shoot commences in April 2026. Rishab Shetty will work on two back-to-back Telugu films before he moves on to his Bollywood film ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’. After completing this, he has Kantara third part lined up.