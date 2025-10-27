x
Home > Movie News

Rishab Shetty prioritizes Telugu Films

Published on October 27, 2025 by sankar

Rishab Shetty prioritizes Telugu Films
Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS's Attacks May Boost Congress
Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer
Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback

Rishab Shetty prioritizes Telugu Films

Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty emerged as one of the biggest stars of the country after Kantara success. The second installment titled Kantara: Chapter 1 was released and the film emerged as one of the biggest pan-Indian hits of the year. Rishab Shetty is on a break after he worked without breaks for Kantara. He has several films lined up but the actor is said to have taken Telugu films as his priority among the next bunch of films that he signed.

He will be seen in Jai Hanuman that will be directed by Prasanth Varma. The discussions about the shoot, script and the schedules will start from November. Rishab Shetty asked Prasanth Varma to complete his portions in four months in quick schedules. Soon after this, Rishab Shetty will take up a periodic drama that is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Ashwin Gangaraju is the director and the shoot commences in April 2026. Rishab Shetty will work on two back-to-back Telugu films before he moves on to his Bollywood film ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’. After completing this, he has Kantara third part lined up.

Rishab Shetty prioritizes Telugu Films
Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe
Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer

Rishab Shetty prioritizes Telugu Films
Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS's Attacks May Boost Congress
Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer
Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback

Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS's Attacks May Boost Congress
Andhra Pradesh Set for a Major Shake-up: Can Naidu's New District Plan Avoid Controversy?
Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Andhra Coast: Andhra Pradesh on High Alert

