Home > Movie News

Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe

Published on October 27, 2025 by Sanyogita

Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe

The 2023 Tirumala Parakamani theft case has once again come under the spotlight. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has now directed that the case be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed probe.

In April 2023, a theft was reported from the Parakamani of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). A clerk identified as CV Ravi Kumar, attached to the Pedda Jeeyangar Mutt was accused of stealing around ₹72,000 worth of foreign currency from the offerings received in the Lord Venkateswara temple hundi. The incident raised serious questions about internal supervision and security.

Questions Over Compromise in Lok Adalat

Instead of a full-fledged criminal trial, the case was reportedly settled through the Lok Adalat. It was claimed that the accused had made donations of high-value assets to TTD, following which the matter was closed. This “compromise” led to widespread suspicion and public outcry. Concerns were raised over the lack of transparency and whether due legal process had been bypassed in favour of an internal settlement.

Taking note of the irregularities, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered a fresh investigation by the CID. The court observed that a case involving theft within a religious institution like Tirumala cannot be treated lightly. The CID is expected to re-examine the sequence of events, verify whether key evidence was overlooked, and identify any internal lapses that led to the alleged theft.

Questions Over TTD

This development has reignited debates about accountability within TTD’s financial management. The Parakamani, where daily offerings worth crores are counted, has always been under tight security and surveillance. However, this incident and the subsequent compromise have raised questions about internal oversight. Now the investigation will delve into TTD Parakamani’s management of its finances and administrative operations.

