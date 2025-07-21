Saiyaara creates history at Bollywood Box office

Bollywood film Saiyaara, which released last Friday to rave reviews, is running riot at the box office with mind-blowing collections in all territories. The Mohit Suri directional created history with its opening weekend run among medium budget films and even outperformed some of the recent big-budget movies featuring star heroes of Bollywood. That a film with debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday shattered numerous records speaks about the magnitude of its success.

As per early box office estimates from Bollywood trade circles, Saiyaara posted extraordinary and unbelievable numbers after the end of Sunday. The romantic entertainer has notched up 85 Crores net approximately in three days and emerged as one of the biggest hits this year. The collections saw a massive surge over the weekend and resulted in a stupendous box run.

Due to solid promotional content and promising songs, the film took a dream start with 21 Crores net on Friday. After positive reviews started flowing, the sales saw a huge spike on Saturday when the film registered solid haul with 26 Crores net. On Sunday, the film defied all expectations and posted sensational figures as trade estimates predict a net of above 37 Crores. The film has surpassed 80 Crore mark in three days. It is trailing behind biggies like Chhaava, Housefull and Sikandar.

Saiyaara recorded an overall 71.18% Hindi occupancy on Sunday in Hindi-speaking regions. The film performed particularly well during its evening shots, with the highest footfalls recorded to be around 79.32% and 88.15%.