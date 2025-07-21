What is the Real Budget of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom?

Talented Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid hit to bounce back and stand tall in the race in Tollywood. His next film Kingdom is slated for release this month and it is made on a record budget. The film was delayed several times due to various reasons. Kingdom’s producer S Naga Vamsi himself admitted that Kingdom is made on a budget of Rs 130 crores which is beyond the market of Vijay. He said that he had huge trust on Gowtam’s work and he blindly invested on the film. Though Rs 130 crores was not the budget planned, it got increased.

Vamsi also admitted that the budget was increased by 15-20 percent and it is due to the delays and other reasons. The final budget touched Rs 130 crores. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Kingdom for a record price and the theatrical rights too are valued at high prices considering the final budget. Kingdom has to fare well in theatres to recover the entire budget invested by Sithara Entertainments. Kingdom is slated for July 31st release. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Anirudh is scoring the music, background score.