x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What is the Real Budget of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom?

Published on July 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Why did Pawan watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twice?
image
What is the Real Budget of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom?
image
Saiyaara creates history at Bollywood Box office
image
Ram Charan gives Upasana’s birthday extra special
image
Today’s Trending News

What is the Real Budget of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom?

Talented Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid hit to bounce back and stand tall in the race in Tollywood. His next film Kingdom is slated for release this month and it is made on a record budget. The film was delayed several times due to various reasons. Kingdom’s producer S Naga Vamsi himself admitted that Kingdom is made on a budget of Rs 130 crores which is beyond the market of Vijay. He said that he had huge trust on Gowtam’s work and he blindly invested on the film. Though Rs 130 crores was not the budget planned, it got increased.

Vamsi also admitted that the budget was increased by 15-20 percent and it is due to the delays and other reasons. The final budget touched Rs 130 crores. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Kingdom for a record price and the theatrical rights too are valued at high prices considering the final budget. Kingdom has to fare well in theatres to recover the entire budget invested by Sithara Entertainments. Kingdom is slated for July 31st release. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Anirudh is scoring the music, background score.

Next Why did Pawan watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twice? Previous Saiyaara creates history at Bollywood Box office
else

TRENDING

image
Why did Pawan watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twice?
image
What is the Real Budget of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom?
image
Saiyaara creates history at Bollywood Box office

Latest

image
Why did Pawan watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twice?
image
What is the Real Budget of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom?
image
Saiyaara creates history at Bollywood Box office
image
Ram Charan gives Upasana’s birthday extra special
image
Today’s Trending News

Most Read

image
Language Row Intensifies as Southern Politicians Clash Over Hindi Imposition
image
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Remanded Till August 1 in Liquor Scam Case
image
AP Liquor Scam: MP Mithun Reddy Named as Main Conspirator in SIT Report

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look