Why did Pawan watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twice?

Pawan Kalyan is one star actor who restricts himself from aggressive promotions when it comes to his films. The actor-turned-politician himself admitted that he never watches his films in theatres and there were rare occasions when Pawan watched his films before the release. But when it comes to Hari Hara Veera Mallu, he watched the film twice in the past three days. Pawan watched the film three days ago and he watched it again yesterday along with his dearest friend Trivikram.

The duo is extremely impressed with the film’s content. Pawan also for the first time has decided to attend a media interaction after years. He will promote Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he will also attend the grand pre-release event that is scheduled this evening in Hyderabad. Despite his bus schedules and political engagements, Pawan Kalyan has watched the film twice and is super confident on the film. Early trends are completely positive towards the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have a record release this Friday. AM Jyoti Krishna and Krish directed this periodic action drama made on a record budget. AM Rathnam is the producer and Keeravani scored the music.