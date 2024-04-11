Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss Film Announced

After delivering back-to-back flops, Bollywood top actor Salman Khan slowed down. On the auspicious day of Eid, his next film has been announced officially. South Indian director AR Murugadoss will direct a high voltage actioner with Salman Khan playing the lead role. The film is titled Sikandar and it would be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and the film is announced for Eid 2025 release. Eid happens to be the best season for Salman Khan as he delivered several blockbusters in the past. The shoot of Sikandar starts soon.

“Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!#SajidNadiadwala Presents #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss” posted Salman Khan along with the title poster. The details about the cast and crew is yet to be announced.