YSRCP resorting to violence out fear of defeat, says Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the ruling YSR Congress is resorting to violence across the state due to fear of losing the elections. He said that the YSR Congress Party’s defeat is certain and people have already decided to vote the YSR Congress out of power.

He condemned the attack on TDP leader Mohan Rao in Ongole. He said that the YSR Congress leaders have attacked the TDP leader for protecting a TDP woman activist. He alleged that the YSR activists have attacked the woman for no reason. When Mohan Rao tried to protect the woman activist, the YSR Congress leaders attacked Mohan Rao too, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the supporters of local MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy are behind the attack. He said that police remained mute spectators to the attack. He demanded that the SP of Prakasam take action against those who attacked Mohan Rao.

The TDP chief also lodged a complaint against the YSR Congress leaders and the Prakasam district police to the Election Commission. He wanted the EC to react and ensure that the YSR Congress does not attack the TDP leaders. He also wanted the EC to ensure that the police remained neutral and protect people from attacks.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded that the police bookcases against MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s supporters. He condemned the attack on TDP leaders in Ongole. He said that the police bookcases against the former minister’s supporters.

He said that the TDP leaders were questioning the ruling party leaders for their excess. The YSR Congress leaders have no answer to the questions. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were also attacking the women and children.

He appealed to the Prakasam district police to take action against those who attacked the TDP leaders. He asked the Election Commission also to take action against those who attacked the TDP leaders.