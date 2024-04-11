Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi Movie Review

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Movie Review

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2.25/5

Geethanjali featuring Anjali was a super hit from the past and it is a horror thriller. After years, writer Kona Venkat and his team are back with Geethanjali Malli Vachindi. Srinivas Reddy, Sunil and Satya played other suporting roles in this horror thriller. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Senakkayala Srinu (Srinivas Reddy) who scored a super hit with Geethanjali delivers three back-to-back flops. With no offers he left, he rents a pent house to prepare a script for his next directorial. Ayan (Satya), a friend of Srinu comes to Hyderabad to become a hero with the help of Srinu. When things are not turning well, they meet Vishnu (Rahul Madhav) a resort owner in Ooty. He offers a film for Srinu and they decide to shoot the film in Sangeet Mahal. Rumors say that Sangeet Mahal is haunted with ghosts. Vishnu convinces Srinu to shoot in Sangeet Mahal and Anjali agrees to play the lead role in the film. The rest of Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is all about the past of Anjali and her link with Sangeet Mahal.

Analysis:

The basic idea of Geethanjali Malli Vachindi penned by Kona Venkat is good. It is a horror film that can present loads of entertainment. But the screenplay in Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is not engaging and the scenes lack freshness. Even the entertainment part is poorly written. The real story gets unfolded before the interval. The first half of Geethanjali Malli Vachindi lacks the emotional content and interesting narration. The story too will not get registered well. The interval twist is good.

Some of the comic episodes in the second half are good and they are well written. Sunil is hilarious in the second half. He plays the role of a DOP in the film. Satya too showed off his best with his Malayalam acting. Satya carried some of the episodes with his comic timing. After some entertaining episodes, Geethanjali Malli Vachindi falls flat when it inches towards the climax. The climax portions are quite confusing and it is logicless.

Performances:

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is the 50th film of Anjali as an actress. Her role has not been given prominence in the film. Anjali did her part well. Srinivas Reddy was apt as a director. The one liners of Satyam Rajesh and Shakalaka Shankar are goot at times. Satya is one of the major highlights of Geethanjali Malli Vachindi. He essayed a role of a youngster who aspires to become an actor and he is just hilarious in the attempt. Sunil gets an entertaining role after a long gap and he did it with perfection. Ravi Shankar was ok and Rahul Yadav was decent.

The film is pretty average when it comes to technical aspects. The songs are below average and the background score too failed to make an impact. The cinematography work is decent. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is shot in some of the beautiful locations of Ooty and the location of Sangeet Mahal too is decent. The dialogues are not up to the mark.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is a bad blend of emotion, drama and entertainment. The screenplay and the writing is quite poor. The film reminds the audience of several horror films.

Telugu360 Rating 2.25/5