Sai Tej to surprise in a Six Pack

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej has taken a long break from work. He rejected a series of films and he commenced the shoot of his upcoming film recently. The Mega actor met with an accident and he gained weight gradually during his recovery. Though he lost weight to some extent later, Sai Dharam Tej gained weight again. He is currently shooting for a periodic drama which is set during the pre-Independence era. This untitled film is also the costliest film made in the career of Tej. As per the update, Sai Dharam Tej will surprise the audience in a new look with six pack abs.

He is currently working on the abs and he is on a strict diet. The episodes of Sai Dharam Tej showcasing his abs will be shot soon after he gets the desired look. Rohit is making his directorial debut with this untitled film and Niranjan Reddy’s Primeshow Entertainments are the producers. Aishwarya Lekshmi is the leading lady and a massive village set is constructed for the film and a major part of the shoot happens in this set.