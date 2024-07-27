x
Ranveer Singh leads Bollywood actors by miles in Brand Value

Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh is leading the Brand Value of Indian stars by miles when it comes to actors. He has a brand value of 203.1 million USD which is equal to Rs 1699 crores as per the reports from Kroll. Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan stands next to Ranveer Singh with a brand value of 120.7 million USD and it is equal to Rs 1000 crores. No other Bollywood actors or actresses are near to Ranveer Singh as per the report. The others in the list are said to be Akshay Kumar (111.7 million USD), Alia Bhatt (101.1 million USD), Deepika Padukone (96 million USD), Amitabh Bachchan (83.6 million USD), Salman Khan (81.7 million USD), Hrithik Roshan (78.5 million USD), Kiara Advani (66 million USD) and Ranveer Singh (57.6 million USD).

The Brand Value is based on the brands the actors are endorsing, the sponsorships popularity, marketability, social media impact, public image, reputation and the success rate. Leaving the Bollywood stars, Indian star cricketer is on the top slot in the country when it comes to Brand Value. His brand value is said to be 227.9 million USD and it is approximately Rs 1900 crores. No South Indian actor is close to Virat Kohli or the Bollywood stars when it comes to high Brand Value.

