x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What is the next film of Ranveer Singh?

Published on July 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

What is the next film of Ranveer Singh?

ranveer singh
Spread the love

Bollywood top actor Ranveer Singh has lined up several films but most of them got delayed. He is done with the shoot of Singham Again and the film is scheduled for Diwali release. Ranveer Singh is all set to step into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 and the official announcement came long ago. But the shoot of the film was delayed as Farhan Akhtar wanted more time for the pre-production work and to design the action part. Ranveer Singh then signed a film in the direction of Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma but in a shocking move the film got shelved due to the creative differences between the actor and the director.

Now, Ranveer Singh is all set to kick-start the shoot of his next film and it will be directed by Aditya Dhar and the film is said to be an action thriller. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan will be seen in other prominent roles in this untitled action thriller. The shooting formalities of the film will start from July 25th. The first schedule of the film will start in Thailand and it is based on Indian Intelligence Agencies. One more major schedule of the film will take place in Dubai and the rest of the shoot in India. This untitled film will release during the second half of 2025.

Next Jagan meets party MPs, asks them to join Delhi protest Previous Prabhas all set to return back to Work
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Most Read

image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Related Articles

Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’