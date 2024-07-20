What is the next film of Ranveer Singh?

Spread the love

Bollywood top actor Ranveer Singh has lined up several films but most of them got delayed. He is done with the shoot of Singham Again and the film is scheduled for Diwali release. Ranveer Singh is all set to step into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 and the official announcement came long ago. But the shoot of the film was delayed as Farhan Akhtar wanted more time for the pre-production work and to design the action part. Ranveer Singh then signed a film in the direction of Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma but in a shocking move the film got shelved due to the creative differences between the actor and the director.

Now, Ranveer Singh is all set to kick-start the shoot of his next film and it will be directed by Aditya Dhar and the film is said to be an action thriller. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan will be seen in other prominent roles in this untitled action thriller. The shooting formalities of the film will start from July 25th. The first schedule of the film will start in Thailand and it is based on Indian Intelligence Agencies. One more major schedule of the film will take place in Dubai and the rest of the shoot in India. This untitled film will release during the second half of 2025.