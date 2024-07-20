Prabhas all set to return back to Work

Spread the love

Prabhas is on a holiday and he flew to Italy even before the release of Kalki 2898 AD. He celebrated the success of the film abroad and has taken a break of more than two weeks. The actor returned back to Hyderabad recently and he is all set to return back to work. The actor is expected to allocate dates for his upcoming Raja Saab and the next schedule will start by the end of this month. Maruthi has completed all the shoot except Prabhas’ portions. Prabhas has to allocate 50 days for the film to complete the shoot of Raja Saab.

Read More : Naidu holds meetings with Parliament Members

Prabhas is keen to complete the shoot of Raja Saab at the earliest. People Media Factory are the producers of Raja Saab and Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines. Prabhas will complete Raja Saab and he will join the sets of Hanu Raghavapudis’ actioner Fauji. Prabhas will kick start the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit early next year. Raja Saab is expected to have its theatrical release in the first quarter of 2025.