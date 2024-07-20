x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas all set to return back to Work

Published on July 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Prabhas all set to return back to Work

Prabhas all set to return back to Work
Spread the love

Prabhas is on a holiday and he flew to Italy even before the release of Kalki 2898 AD. He celebrated the success of the film abroad and has taken a break of more than two weeks. The actor returned back to Hyderabad recently and he is all set to return back to work. The actor is expected to allocate dates for his upcoming Raja Saab and the next schedule will start by the end of this month. Maruthi has completed all the shoot except Prabhas’ portions. Prabhas has to allocate 50 days for the film to complete the shoot of Raja Saab.

Read More : Naidu holds meetings with Parliament Members

Prabhas is keen to complete the shoot of Raja Saab at the earliest. People Media Factory are the producers of Raja Saab and Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines. Prabhas will complete Raja Saab and he will join the sets of Hanu Raghavapudis’ actioner Fauji. Prabhas will kick start the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit early next year. Raja Saab is expected to have its theatrical release in the first quarter of 2025.

Next What is the next film of Ranveer Singh? Previous Naidu holds meetings with Parliament Members
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Most Read

image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Related Articles

Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’