Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Naidu holds meetings with Parliament Members

Published on July 20, 2024 by

Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued

Naidu holds meetings with Parliament Members

chandrababu naidu meeting with mps
Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, held a meeting with their party MPs in Undavalli on Saturday. He had given directions to the party MPs to represent the state issues in the Parliament session beginning on July 22.

Chandrababu Naidu met the party MPs at his Undavalli residence. He told them to represent the issues concerning the state. He wanted the MPs to focus on Amaravati and Polavaram projects and getting funds for these two projects. He told them that the priority of this government for the next five years would be completion of Amaravati as capital city and Polavaram irrigation project.

Chandrababu Naidu told the party MPs to be in touch with the Central Ministers and get funds on a regular basis. He also told them to take the ministers from the state government and meet the Union Ministers whenever it is required. He said that he would direct all the ministers to be available for the MPs in Delhi. He told them to get funds in all the ways possible and ensure that the state is developed.

Read More : CM Revanth Reddy launched Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam

He also told the party MPs to bring the Union ministers to the state frequently. He wanted them to organize these visits on priority basis and ensure that the Central Ministers give funds to various programmes in the state. He said that Amaravati is to be completed in the next five years and be made the capital of the state. He said that no one in the future should think of changing the capital from Amaravati, as his predecessor Jagan Mohan Reddy did.

He also told the MPs that he wants to complete the Polavaram Project in the next five years. He said that the completion of the Polavaram Project was his dream and he wants to complete it by all means. He wanted the MPs to mount pressure on the Central government to give funds for Polavaram. He said he would complete the formalities of inspections at the Polavaram Project.

He said that the diaphragm wall issue would also be resolved at the earliest. He said that experts were studying the issue and would give their recommendations to the state government and the Central Jal Sakthi Ministry. He wanted the MPs to get the funds from the Jal Sakthi Ministry.

