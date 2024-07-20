x
Home > Politics

CM Revanth Reddy launched Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam

Published on July 20, 2024

CM Revanth Reddy launched Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam

revanth reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched new scheme Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam on Saturday. As part of this new scheme named after late PM Rajiv, Government will offer Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to Telangana students who have passed UPSC Preliminary Examination.

CM Revanth Reddy interacted with Civils aspirants who have passed UPSC-2023 Prelims examination in Hyderabad on Saturday. During his interaction with the job aspirants, Telangana CM has assured that Rs 1 lakh financial assistance will be provided to those who pass Prelims. This assistance is being given to job aspirants for continuing their preparation for UPSC Mains examination without any financial troubles.

“KCR Government had completely neglected youth and students. We are completely changing that scenario. Congress Government is giving utmost priority for filling up jobs and strengthening education system. We have filled up about 30,000 jobs with in six months. We are conducting DSC with more than 11,000 posts. Soon we will release the job calendar in the next Assembly session,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking on the occasion.

“Telangana movement started because of students and unemployed youth. But these segments have been neglected after the formation of Telangana. But Congress Government is bringing focus back on youth and students. We are being very considerate towards students problems and needs. It is because of students demand that we postponed Group II,” further said Revath Reddy speaking on the occasion.

Later Revanth Reddy distributed Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam assistance to Prelims qualified aspirants. Singareni Colleries is sponsoring this scheme.

Dnr

