Spread the love

Pindam, the horror thriller, helmed by Saikiran Daida, starring Sriram, Kushee Ravi, hit the news for the right reasons upon its release last year, earning acclaim for its top-notch execution and impressive production values. Besides putting up a good show at the box office, the film is continuing to win the love of audiences on OTT too, across languages.

Besides Saikiran Daida, the film also marked the production debut of Yeshwanth Daggumati, the founder of Kalaahi Media. Post its commercial and critical acclaim, Pindam is extending its good run at the award ceremonies too. Pindam has now deservedly earned a nomination at the prestigious awards event – SIIMA 2024, in the ‘Debutant Producer’ category.

Yeshwanth’s nomination at the awards event is a true testimony to his vision and the clary in his execution, despite Pindam being his first production. The team is naturally thrilled with the news and is hopeful of securing the award at the event. The producer braved all odds to seal Pindam’s pre-business deals before its release and ensured a long run for the film in theatres.

For the uninitiated, Yeshwanth has already made his presence felt in the corporate sector in the US, where he had met Pindam’s director Saikiran as well. The producer brought all his leadership, administrative skills (from the corporate sector) onto the set, handled many practical challenges during filming with clarity and set a plan in place for ensuring a wide reach for Pindam in theatres.

The SIIMA nomination is definitely an icing on the cake for team Pindam. Before the film gets to make a splash at the event, Kalaahi Media has confirmed that they will reunite with Pindam director Saikiran on a new project, which is expected to go on floors by the end of 2024. While the story has been locked already, an official announcement regarding the cast, crew and other details will be out soon.

Yeshwanth has big plans in place for Kalaahi and the award nomination has only energised him further.