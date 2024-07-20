Anirudh troubling Devara Team

Spread the love

Anirudh emerged as one of the top music composers of Indian cinema. All the top South Indian actors are considering him for their films. There is an allegation on Anirudh that he delays delivering tunes because of his commitments. The same is happening for NTR’s Devara. Koratala Siva and his team are not happy with Anirudh as he kept the team in waiting mode. A tune has to be finalized in June but he could not deliver the same. The director and lyric writer are left in waiting mode. The second single release too is delayed because of this reason.

The team is trying hard to get the desired tune for now. Anirudh also could not live up to the expectations for his work in Indian 2 and he was badly trolled for his work. Not a single song went registered among the audience. Anirudh is currently busy with a dozen Tamil films and he has NTR’s Devara in Telugu. He is yet to sign new Telugu films. Devara is an action drama announced for September 27th release. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers.