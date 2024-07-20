x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Insomania : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomania : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anirudh troubling Devara Team

Published on July 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai
image
KA trailer: Kiran Abbavaram’s action Rampage with a twist
image
Shocker: SWAG on OTT in Three Weeks

Anirudh troubling Devara Team

Spread the love

Anirudh emerged as one of the top music composers of Indian cinema. All the top South Indian actors are considering him for their films. There is an allegation on Anirudh that he delays delivering tunes because of his commitments. The same is happening for NTR’s Devara. Koratala Siva and his team are not happy with Anirudh as he kept the team in waiting mode. A tune has to be finalized in June but he could not deliver the same. The director and lyric writer are left in waiting mode. The second single release too is delayed because of this reason.

Read More : Game Changer and Devara: What a Coincidence?

The team is trying hard to get the desired tune for now. Anirudh also could not live up to the expectations for his work in Indian 2 and he was badly trolled for his work. Not a single song went registered among the audience. Anirudh is currently busy with a dozen Tamil films and he has NTR’s Devara in Telugu. He is yet to sign new Telugu films. Devara is an action drama announced for September 27th release. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers.

Next Yeshwanth Daggumati’s Kalaahi Media earns a nomination in SIIMA 2024 Previous Mythri Movie Makers locks one more Successful Director
else

TRENDING

image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai

Latest

image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai
image
KA trailer: Kiran Abbavaram’s action Rampage with a twist
image
Shocker: SWAG on OTT in Three Weeks

Most Read

image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police

Related Articles

Insomania : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling