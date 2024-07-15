Game Changer and Devara: What a Coincidence?

Spread the love

RRR actors Ram Charan and NTR are busy with their respective films Game Changer and Devara. Both these films will have a pan-Indian release this year and are high on expectations. There is a big coincidence in both these films. Both Ram Charan and NTR will be seen in dual roles in their films and the theme of the films is common. The theme of both the films are based on a son fulfilling the ambition of his father. While Game Changer is a political drama, Devara is an out-and-out action drama set in a coastal backdrop.

Both Ram Charan and NTR will be seen in dual roles as a father and son in their respective films. Father gets betrayed and cheated by his close friends in the flashback of both these films. The son plans a perfect revenge drama and fulfils the fathers’ dream in both Devara and Game Changer. Though the backdrops are different in both the films, the basic theme or the plot happens to be the same and this is just a coincidence. Devara will be released in two parts while Game Changer will release in a single part. Ram Charan is already done with the shoot of Game Changer while NTR is filming for his part currently.

Game Changer is directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju. Devara is directed by Koratala Siva and is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Nandamuri Kalyanram.