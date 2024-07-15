x
Home > Movie News

Prabhas’ Raja Saab to have a Remix Song?

Published on July 15, 2024 by ratnasri

Prabhas’ Raja Saab to have a Remix Song?

Prabhas is currently enjoying the success of Kalkii 2898 AD and he is holidaying abroad. The actor will return back this month and he is expected to resume the shoot of Raja Saab directed by Maruthi. The entire shooting part that does not need Prabhas is completed and the top actor has to allocate 50 days to complete this horror thriller. The film also has ample amount of entertainment throughout. As per the new update, Maruthi is in plans to remix a super hit Hindi song from the 1980s in Raja Saab. The song will come at the right time and Prabhas will shake leg with all the three beauties in the special song. Maruthi and the film’s music director Thaman are on a hunt to finalize the number and acquire the rights of the super hit song.

Prabhas will be back to his vintage looks and his character has so much fun told Maruthi. The remix song is expected to be the highlight of the album. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines in Raja Saab. People Media Factory are the producers and the film will hit the screens in the first quarter of 2025. The makers will reveal more updates officially soon. Prabhas will also kick-start the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit this year and he has Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji for next year.

