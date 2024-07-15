Vishwak Sen takes up Shelved Project

Spread the love

Vishwak Sen has lined up a bunch of new projects and he is occupied for the next one year. An interesting news is making rounds that he is keen to take up the shelved film of director Krishna Chaitanya. Vishwak Sen loved the work of Krishna Chaitanya in Gangs of Godavari though the film ended up as a disappointment. Vishwak Sen scored good marks for his work and the way he was presented. Krishna Chaitanya worked on a political drama titled Power Pet which is also a mass entertainer. Nithiin gave his nod but he walked out of the project.

Soon, Sharwanand launched the film officially but he changed his mind. Now, Vishwak Sen is all set to take up Power Pet in the direction of Krishna Chaitanya. People Media Factory has invested in the film and they will bankroll the project. More details are expected to be out soon. Krishna Chaitanya is currently reworking on the script of the film.