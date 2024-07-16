Revanth Reddy Issues Directives to Collectors

Spread the love

On Tuesday, at the collectors’ conference, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed district collectors to implement the six guarantees promised by the Congress government.

Revanth Reddy described district collectors as the eyes and ears of the government. He emphasized, “You’ll only be able to work effectively in Telangana if you become part of its culture.”

He urged the collectors to understand human sensitivities and make decisions that benefit people. Remembering retired IAS officers SR Shankaran and E Sreedharan for their exemplary work, he stressed that the collectors’ actions would directly reflect on people’s perception of governance.

Revanth Reddy cautioned that working solely from air-conditioned offices wouldn’t yield good results and asked for transparency while balancing welfare and development.

He encouraged collectors to actively participate in rebuilding Telangana by providing benefits to every poor student, thus safeguarding the education system. He also called for the regularization of government schools and hospitals.

Drawing an analogy, he said, “Just as students react when a good teacher is transferred, people should feel the same way if a collector leaves their district.”

Revanth Reddy concluded by directing collectors to address people’s problems promptly.

-Sanyogita