Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Home > Politics

Protocol Breach at Bonalu Festival Sparks Outrage: KTR Speaks Out

Published on July 16, 2024 by ratnasri

Protocol Breach at Bonalu Festival Sparks Outrage: KTR Speaks Out

BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed his displeasure over a protocol violation during the Bonalu festivities in RK Puram division. Sitting MLA and former education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy was reportedly sidelined at the event. Instead of Sabitha, the program was managed by Congress Maheswaram in-charge, Kichannagari Lakshma Reddy, followed by the executive officer.

Sabitha Indra Reddy, questioning the violation, staged a silent protest. She was allegedly prevented from entering the temple with her supporters, leading to a clash between Congress and BRS workers.

In response, Sabitha sat silently at the meeting table, protesting the incident and calling for the attention of police personnel present.

BRS leaders took to social media to condemn the acts.

KTR wrote, “A former minister and 5-time senior MLA @BrsSabithaIndra has to protest for her rights as a legislator while a Congress member rejected by the people gets to lord over a government function! What nonsense is this, @TelanganaCMO and @TelanganaCS? Is this how elected public representatives are treated in so-called ‘Praja Palana’?”

BRS leader Krishnak added, “She’s a 5-time MLA who’s never seen defeat and was a minister of Telangana State. Those Congress leaders sitting on the dais aren’t even MLAs. A woman MLA has no place there; she’s sitting down… because she’s from the opposition. Her name is Sabitha Indra Reddy. @revanth_anumula This disrespect shall be remembered.

