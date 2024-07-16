“Who Is Usha Chilukuri?

Spread the love

Former President Donald Trump has announced his Vice Presidential pick: JD Vance. The Ohio Senator was the leading candidate from the shortlist and is a staunch supporter of Trump’s ideology. Usha Chilukuri, an Indian-American woman, is JD Vance’s wife.

Usha and Vance met at Yale Law School in 2010. Vance had grown up facing financial hardships, with a mother who struggled with addiction and an absent father. Raised by his grandparents, he managed to make it to Yale Law School. There, Usha helped Vance organize group discussions. Despite being the child of Indian immigrant parents, Usha began dating Vance, who is of white American origin. The couple married in 2014 in Kentucky, following Hindu rituals. They now have three children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Usha holds a bachelor’s degree in History from Yale University and a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge. Vance, on the other hand, is a venture capitalist who worked in Silicon Valley. He also served in Iraq with the Marines before earning degrees from Ohio State University and Yale Law School.

Vance often takes the opportunity to praise his wife. In his book “Hillbilly Elegy,” he referred to her as “my Yale spirit guide,” adding, “She always encouraged me to seek opportunities that I didn’t know existed.”

He continues to speak highly of her in interviews. In one, Vance remarked, “If I get a little too cocky or a little too proud, I just remind myself that she’s way more accomplished than I am.

-Sanyogita