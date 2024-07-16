Nara Lokesh’s Initiative: Siva to Return to India

Spread the love

Thanks to the efforts of IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, a man who was suffering in Kuwait with inadequate food and shelter has safely reached the Indian embassy.

Nara Lokesh successfully rescued a man named Siva from a dire situation in Kuwait with the help of the Indian embassy. Siva had been deceived by an agent and ended up in Kuwait tending cattle in a remote area. He was living in isolation without proper food. When Siva contacted the agent about his situation, he was told to continue with the same job.

Desperate, Siva made a video and posted it on social media, tagging the chief minister, deputy chief minister, home minister, and other leaders. In the video, he stated that he would end his life if help didn’t reach him.

Upon learning of the situation, Nara Lokesh took immediate action and communicated with the Union External Affairs Minister. The TDP party’s NRI team also reached out to Siva’s family. As a result of these efforts, Siva has safely arrived at the Indian embassy, and officials are now working to bring him back to India.

Nara Lokesh later posted another video on his Twitter handle, showing Siva thanking all the officials involved in his rescue.

-Sanyogita