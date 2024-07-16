Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor to romance Nani?

Spread the love

Veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood and she was initially focused on Hindi films. She soon shifted her focus towards Telugu cinema and she is a part of the most happening films: NTR’s Devara and Ram Charan’s untitled film to be directed by Buchi Babu. As per the ongoing buzz, she is all set to sign her third Telugu film. If the rumors are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Nani’s upcoming film to be directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela. The discussions for the same are currently going on and things will be finalized soon.

The film is the costliest attempt made in Nani’s career and is an action drama. Srikanth Odela spent close to two years on the script of the film. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers of this big-budget attempt. The shooting formalities will start by the end of this year. Srikanth Odela needs close to 200 working days to shoot the project and this untitled film will release in 2026.