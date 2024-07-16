Nayanthara signs an Interesting Project

Spread the love

South Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the highest paid actress and she even made a splash in Bollywood last year with Jawan. The actress is not in a hurry and is picking up interesting films. She has signed a new film that will be directed by Sarjun KM. Nayanthara and Sarjun KM earlier worked for Airaa. Famous film critic Baradwaj Rangan penned the script of the film. Prince Pictures are the producers and the makers made an official announcement about the project.

Sarjun made his directorial debut with Echcharikkai in 2018 and he went on to direct films like Airaa, Blood Money and Burqaa. Nayanthara is the leading lady in Thani Oruvan 2 and Mammootty’s next film to be directed by Gowtam Menon. She completed the shoots of Test, Mannangatti Since 1960 and two other films. The actress is demanding double digit remuneration for her upcoming movies.