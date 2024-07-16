x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Relief for KCR in Supreme Court

Published on July 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Dhanush to work with Rajinikanth?
image
Group I exams begin smoothly, big relief for Revanth Sarkar
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Tensions Rise in Week 8 Nominations
image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment

Relief for KCR in Supreme Court

Spread the love

Telangana Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao got relief in the power irregularities probe, as Supreme Court ordered Telangana Government to change the chairman of Judicial Commission set up for the purpose.

CM Revanth Reddy Government set up a judicial commission headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy in March to probe into the reportedly widespread irregularities in power sector, during KCR’s rule between 2014 and 2023.

Congress leaders had alleged that KCR and his cronies have made large scale corruption deals in various power purchase agreements and power projects. Immediately after coming into power, CM Revanth Reddy personally reviewed the power sector and took stock of the situation. Convinced that large scale corruption took place in power sector during KCR’s rule, Revanth Reddy set up a Judicial Commission to probe irregularities.

However former CM KCR raised objections over appointment of Justice Narasimha Reddy as Judicial Commission chairman. Alleging partisanship on Justice Narasimha Reddy, KCR requested to stall further proceedings and change Justice Narasimha Reddy. After hearing the plea, SC directed Telangana Government to change the chairman of Judicial Commission, in an apparent relief to former CM.

Dnr

Next CM Revanth Reddy’s childhood school gets Rs 160 Cr Previous Revanth Reddy Issues Directives to Collectors
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Dhanush to work with Rajinikanth?
image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Allu Arjun approaches AP High Court

Latest

image
Buzz: Dhanush to work with Rajinikanth?
image
Group I exams begin smoothly, big relief for Revanth Sarkar
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Tensions Rise in Week 8 Nominations
image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment

Most Read

image
Group I exams begin smoothly, big relief for Revanth Sarkar
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment
image
Nara Lokesh Slams YS Jagan Over Law and Order

Related Articles

Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos Pragya Yadav’s Styling Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress