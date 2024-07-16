Relief for KCR in Supreme Court

Spread the love

Telangana Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao got relief in the power irregularities probe, as Supreme Court ordered Telangana Government to change the chairman of Judicial Commission set up for the purpose.

CM Revanth Reddy Government set up a judicial commission headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy in March to probe into the reportedly widespread irregularities in power sector, during KCR’s rule between 2014 and 2023.

Congress leaders had alleged that KCR and his cronies have made large scale corruption deals in various power purchase agreements and power projects. Immediately after coming into power, CM Revanth Reddy personally reviewed the power sector and took stock of the situation. Convinced that large scale corruption took place in power sector during KCR’s rule, Revanth Reddy set up a Judicial Commission to probe irregularities.

However former CM KCR raised objections over appointment of Justice Narasimha Reddy as Judicial Commission chairman. Alleging partisanship on Justice Narasimha Reddy, KCR requested to stall further proceedings and change Justice Narasimha Reddy. After hearing the plea, SC directed Telangana Government to change the chairman of Judicial Commission, in an apparent relief to former CM.

