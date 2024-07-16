x
Home > Politics

CM Revanth Reddy’s childhood school gets Rs 160 Cr

Published on July 16, 2024 by

CM Revanth Reddy’s childhood school gets Rs 160 Cr

The Government High School in Wanaparthy, in which CM Revanth Reddy studied during his childhood, is all set to get a uber new look. CM has agreed to allot Rs 160 Cr for construction of a new expansive building with all the modern amenities in place of the old building.

Wanaparthy MLA Tudi Megha Reddy met CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday and requested for the construction of a new big building for the Government High School, as the old school building is insufficient for the present day needs. Megha Reddy has presented a detailed project report for the proposed new school building with an outlay of Rs 160 Cr.

CM Revanth Reddy after going through the proposal presented by Wanaparthy MLA agreed for the construction of new school building for the Government High School with all the facilities. Apart from spacious classrooms, play ground, computer labs and other educational amenities, the new building will also have a commercial complex for sustainable income generation.

“Wanaparthy Government High School has a rich history and turned lakhs of students into successful individuals. It is our pleasure that CM Revanth Reddy studied in it. He has carefully gone through our proposal and agreed to allot required funds. Wanaparthy people will be thankful for CM for agreeing to allot Rs 160 Cr for the construction of new school building with all the modern amenities,” said MLA Megha Reddy, speaking to Telugu360.com after meeting CM Revanth Reddy.

Dnr

