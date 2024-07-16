What’s next for Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Spread the love

Allu Arjun is completely occupied with the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is aimed for December release this year. There are a lot of ongoing rumors about the next film of Allu Arjun and nothing has been finalized for now. Boyapati Srinu was in talks for a film but he signed Akhanda 2 and his film with Allu Arjun is pushed for now. Trivikram has been working on a pan-Indian project and the project is under discussion stages. There are also rumors that Trivikram will complete one more film before he teams up with Allu Arjun. Trivikram is also travelling with Pawan Kalyan and he also has various political assignments.

The rumors also say that Allu Arjun is in talks with Tamil director Nelson Dilipkumar who directed Rajinikanth’s Jailer. He penned a script considering Allu Arjun along with the script of Jailer 2. Allu Arjun wants to complete one more film before he joins the sets of Pushpa 3. The future of Pushpa 3 also depends on the result of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Hence, Nelson is on the top of the race among the directors and the project may happen soon. An official announcement will be made before Allu Arjun completes the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule.