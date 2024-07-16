x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What’s next for Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Published on July 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment
image
Allu Arjun approaches AP High Court
image
Breaking: Karan Johar sells 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions
image
Nara Lokesh Slams YS Jagan Over Law and Order

What’s next for Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Spread the love

Allu Arjun is completely occupied with the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is aimed for December release this year. There are a lot of ongoing rumors about the next film of Allu Arjun and nothing has been finalized for now. Boyapati Srinu was in talks for a film but he signed Akhanda 2 and his film with Allu Arjun is pushed for now. Trivikram has been working on a pan-Indian project and the project is under discussion stages. There are also rumors that Trivikram will complete one more film before he teams up with Allu Arjun. Trivikram is also travelling with Pawan Kalyan and he also has various political assignments.

The rumors also say that Allu Arjun is in talks with Tamil director Nelson Dilipkumar who directed Rajinikanth’s Jailer. He penned a script considering Allu Arjun along with the script of Jailer 2. Allu Arjun wants to complete one more film before he joins the sets of Pushpa 3. The future of Pushpa 3 also depends on the result of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Hence, Nelson is on the top of the race among the directors and the project may happen soon. An official announcement will be made before Allu Arjun completes the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Next Triptii Dimri’s intimate scenes censored from Bad Newz Previous CM Revanth Reddy’s childhood school gets Rs 160 Cr
else

TRENDING

image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Allu Arjun approaches AP High Court
image
Breaking: Karan Johar sells 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions

Latest

image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment
image
Allu Arjun approaches AP High Court
image
Breaking: Karan Johar sells 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions
image
Nara Lokesh Slams YS Jagan Over Law and Order

Most Read

image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment
image
Nara Lokesh Slams YS Jagan Over Law and Order
image
It’s high time for Cabinet expansion

Related Articles

Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos Pragya Yadav’s Styling Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon