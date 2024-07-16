x
Triptii Dimri’s intimate scenes censored from Bad Newz

Triptii Dimri’s intimate scenes censored from Bad Newz

Animal sensation Triptii Dimri’s next offering is Bad Newz and the film sounds to be full of adult jokes and intimate episodes. A hot number that is shot on Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri is trending after its release. The film is all set for release this Friday and it completed all the censor formalities. Three intimate scenes are censored and 27 seconds are asked to be removed by the Examining Committee. All these are intimate kissing scenes involving Triptii Dimri. The first scene was chopped by 9 seconds, the second one by 10 seconds and the third one by 8 seconds.

Bad Newz was offered U/A certificate and the final runtime is 142 minutes. Bad Newz features Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and Neha Dhupia playing the lead roles. Anand Tiwari is the director and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions bankrolled the film. Bad Newz releases on July 19th across the globe.

