Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Ajay Bhupathi's Karna

Published on July 16, 2024

Exclusive: Ajay Bhupathi's Karna

After making a strong impact in Telugu cinema with his debut film RX 100, Ajay Bhupathi delivered a disaster like Maha Samudram. His recent film Mangalavaram received critical acclaim and did decent in theatres. Ajay Bhupathi is ready with a couple of scripts and he decided to take up an action thriller. The film is titled Karna and the hunt for the lead actor is currently on. A couple of young actors are in talks with Ajay Bhupathi and things will be finalized soon. Mythri Movie Makers will produce Karna with Ajay Bhupathi.

He is also penning the script of Mangalavaram 2 and the filming commences next year. He is looking at possible Bollywood collaborations to co-produce Mangalavaram 2 as the film will be made on a pan-Indian scale. Ajay Bhupathi is currently locking the scripts of Karna and Mangalavaram 2 currently. He is holding talks with a couple of top producers for his upcoming movies and he is in plans to announce two films soon.

