Exclusive: Ajay Bhupathi’s Karna

After making a strong impact in Telugu cinema with his debut film RX 100, Ajay Bhupathi delivered a disaster like Maha Samudram. His recent film Mangalavaram received critical acclaim and did decent in theatres. Ajay Bhupathi is ready with a couple of scripts and he decided to take up an action thriller. The film is titled Karna and the hunt for the lead actor is currently on. A couple of young actors are in talks with Ajay Bhupathi and things will be finalized soon. Mythri Movie Makers will produce Karna with Ajay Bhupathi.

He is also penning the script of Mangalavaram 2 and the filming commences next year. He is looking at possible Bollywood collaborations to co-produce Mangalavaram 2 as the film will be made on a pan-Indian scale. Ajay Bhupathi is currently locking the scripts of Karna and Mangalavaram 2 currently. He is holding talks with a couple of top producers for his upcoming movies and he is in plans to announce two films soon.