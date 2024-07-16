Ram Charan’s Wax Statue to be Unveiled in London

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhia Merchant recently in Mumbai. After the celebrations came to an end, Ram Charan headed to London along with his family members. The actor will soon be honoured with his wax statue in the prestigious Madame Tussauds London. The measurements of Ram Charan will be taken to unveil his wax statue. After completing this, he will holiday in some of the beautiful locales of London along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan is on a break after he completed the shoot of Game Changer. The top actor will commence the shoot of Buchi Babu’s film in October and he will be seen in a new makeover. Charan will build up his muscle to fit well as an athlete in this sports drama. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and the film is a pan-Indian attempt.