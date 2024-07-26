Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Friday asked former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to give the names of those 36 persons who were allegedly killed in the state in the last two months. She assured that she would order a probe into the allegation. She also said that she would accompany Jagan Mohan Reddy to the homes of those 36 persons.

Speaking in the Legislative Council on the day, Anitha said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading lies about the law-and-order failure in the state. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had complained to Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer that 31 persons belonging to the YSR Congress were killed in the state. However, in Delhi, Jagan Mohan Reddy had increased the number to 36, she alleged.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to give wrong information to the national media on the law-and-order issues in the state. She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had tried to mislead the national media as the local media was not ready to buy his lies.

Also Read : Give those 36 names, Anitha asks Jagan

The Home Minister said that the law and order situation in the state is very good and there was nothing for the people to worry about. She said that people are happy with the present government. People got what they wanted, she said. She also alleged that people have defeated the YSR Congress which was in power for five years. The defeat was also humiliating and an eye opener for Jagan Mohan Reddy, she asserted.

The Home Minister further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the police force in the state in the last five years. This government was now trying to set the institution in order, she asserted. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed every institution in the state in the last five years. The present government was working to restore administration and rebuild the state, she said.

She appealed to the people not to buy the lies of Jagan Mohan Reddy. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is power hungry and so he started criticizing the government in just one month in office. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was not even giving breathing time for this government to sit and settle the issues.