x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Give those 36 names, Anitha asks Jagan

Published on July 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
image
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click
image
Amaran off to a Sensational Start
image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project

Give those 36 names, Anitha asks Jagan

Give those 36 names, Anitha asks Jagan

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Friday asked former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to give the names of those 36 persons who were allegedly killed in the state in the last two months. She assured that she would order a probe into the allegation. She also said that she would accompany Jagan Mohan Reddy to the homes of those 36 persons.

Speaking in the Legislative Council on the day, Anitha said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading lies about the law-and-order failure in the state. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had complained to Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer that 31 persons belonging to the YSR Congress were killed in the state. However, in Delhi, Jagan Mohan Reddy had increased the number to 36, she alleged.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to give wrong information to the national media on the law-and-order issues in the state. She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had tried to mislead the national media as the local media was not ready to buy his lies.

Also Read : Give those 36 names, Anitha asks Jagan

The Home Minister said that the law and order situation in the state is very good and there was nothing for the people to worry about. She said that people are happy with the present government. People got what they wanted, she said. She also alleged that people have defeated the YSR Congress which was in power for five years. The defeat was also humiliating and an eye opener for Jagan Mohan Reddy, she asserted.

The Home Minister further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the police force in the state in the last five years. This government was now trying to set the institution in order, she asserted. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed every institution in the state in the last five years. The present government was working to restore administration and rebuild the state, she said.

She appealed to the people not to buy the lies of Jagan Mohan Reddy. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is power hungry and so he started criticizing the government in just one month in office. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was not even giving breathing time for this government to sit and settle the issues.

Next Ranveer Singh leads Bollywood actors by miles in Brand Value Previous Lokesh invites Jagan to Assembly to know facts
else

TRENDING

image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
image
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click

Latest

image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
image
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click
image
Amaran off to a Sensational Start
image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project

Most Read

image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project
image
TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans
image
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot