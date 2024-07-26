Lokesh invites Jagan to Assembly to know facts

Minister for Human Resources and IT, Nara Lokesh, on Friday invited former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Assembly to know facts about his government. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had ruined the state on all fronts in the last five years.

Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was now denying the facts that are available with the people through the white papers. He said that this government was giving the facts to the people through white papers. He recalled that white papers are facts about the regime of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last five years.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking lies about his rule. He also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking lies about law-and-order issues in the state. The tall claims of Jagan Mohan Reddy that the YSR Congress activists were killed is a big lie, he said. On the contrary the YSR Congress leaders were resorting to violence across the state, he said.

He found fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy for staging dharna in Delhi on law and order issue. He said that this government would give a clear message to Jagan Mohan Reddy if he attended the Assembly session. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected to the Assembly from Pulivendula and wondered whether he was aware of it. He found fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy for not attending the Assembly session.

Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegation against his red book, Lokesh said that he had not started working on the red book. I have not even opened the red book, he said and wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy was scared of it. He said that the red book has the names of officials and the YSR Congress leaders who have targeted the TDP leaders in the last five years.

Lokesh said that this government would take action against those whose names were written in the red book. He wanted Jagan Mohan Reddy to wait for this government to start acting on the officers and the YSR Congress leaders whose names were written in the red book.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had addressed just two press conferences in five years. But in the last one month, he had addressed five press conferences, Lokesh said. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is now really scared of this government.