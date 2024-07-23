x
Enquiry into Nadu-Nedu works, says Lokesh

Enquiry into Nadu-Nedu works, says Lokesh

Minister for Human Resources and IT, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday said that the state government would order enquiry into the Nadu-Nedu works taken up in the state in the last five years of YSR Congress government. He said that the government is going slowly on the misdeeds of the previous government. He said that the development of the state was on the top of the agenda of this government and hence there was delay in taking action against the misdeeds of the previous government, he said.

The Minister alleged that poor quality of works was executed in the Nadu-Nedu programme. Though the government claimed that it was rebuilding the schools and hospitals, the works were conducted with poor quality. He wondered how the government could allow the contractors to use poor quality material. He said that this government would bring out every name involved in the scam. Nadu-Nedu was one of the biggest scams in the previous government, the Minister said.

He alleged that the previous government had closed several schools in the state. He said he wanted to find out the priorities or the policy of the previous government in closing those schools. He said this government would revive some of those schools and ensure that difficulties of the students are minimized.

He alleged that the previous government had used granite flooring for the schools for which it had increased the cost. There was corruption in every work in every section including the school bags, books, benches, flooring, electricity and water supply, he said. Even toilets constructed during the previous government were of poor quality, the minister alleged.

He claimed that this government was committed to convert all the government schools on par with the corporate schools. The quality of education would also be improved and it would reflect in the pass percentage, he said. He said that the government had already issued notification for the mega DSC and that it would improve the quality of teaching in the schools.

Senior TDP MLA, Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, alleged that Nadu-Nedu was a big scam. He discounted the tall claims of the YSR Congress leaders on Nadu-Nedu and wanted this government to conduct an enquiry and bring out the facts.

Another senior TDP MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have become contractors for the Nadu-Nedu programme. He said that all contracts were given to the YSR Congress leaders keeping the regular contractors aside. He wanted the government to bring out the facts and tell people what happened in the last five years.

