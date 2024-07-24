x
Home > Movie News

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s surprise in Mr Bachchan

Published on July 24, 2024 by

Ravi Teja’s next film Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar is gearing up for August 15th release. The final shoot is happening in and around Hyderabad currently. Harish Shankar picked up the remake of Raid and he made changes accordingly to suit the Telugu audience. Young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has been roped in for a cameo which is an interesting one. He will shoot for the episode on July 30th in Hyderabad along with Ravi Teja. The episode comes during the climax of Mr Bachchan.

Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady and the first single is widely popular. The promotional activities will start from the first week of August and Mickey J Meyer is scoring the music. People Media Factory are the producers and the makers are currently closing the theatrical and non-theatrical deals. Jagapathi Babu is the lead antagonist in Mr Bachchan. Ravi Teja is also shooting for his 75th film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release.

